Trending

Bob Bowman Eyes Run For Governor of Michigan

By

Major League Baseball Advanced Media CEO Bob Bowman has
filed papers to run for Governor of Michigan, according
to a report from the Detroit Free Press.

Bowman is not a stranger to Michigan politics, having served as state treasurer
from 1983-1991.

He has served as CEO of MLBAM since 2000, overseeing the
expansion and growth of its web properties and streaming services, which have
become the standard bearer for sports on the web.

It is still unclear whether he will continue in his role as
MLBAM CEO, or whether he will step aside.