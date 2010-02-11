Bob Bowman Eyes Run For Governor of Michigan

Major League Baseball Advanced Media CEO Bob Bowman has

filed papers to run for Governor of Michigan, according

to a report from the Detroit Free Press.

Bowman is not a stranger to Michigan politics, having served as state treasurer

from 1983-1991.

He has served as CEO of MLBAM since 2000, overseeing the

expansion and growth of its web properties and streaming services, which have

become the standard bearer for sports on the web.

It is still unclear whether he will continue in his role as

MLBAM CEO, or whether he will step aside.