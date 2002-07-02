Bob Barker to undergo surgery
Associated Press reports that game-show host Bob Barker will be hospitalized
next week to undergo prostate surgery.
Barker's publicist said Tuesday that The Price Is Right host will be
hospitalized for two days at George Washington University Hospital in
Washington, D.C., and he will recuperate during the summer hiatus.
Barker signed a five-year contract last year to stay on as host of The Price
Is Right through 2006.
The show, which debuted in 1957 on NBC, is reportedly the longest-running
game show in television history.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.