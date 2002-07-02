Bob Barker to undergo surgery

Associated Press reports that game-show host Bob Barker will be hospitalized

next week to undergo prostate surgery.

Barker's publicist said Tuesday that The Price Is Right host will be

hospitalized for two days at George Washington University Hospital in

Washington, D.C., and he will recuperate during the summer hiatus.

Barker signed a five-year contract last year to stay on as host of The Price

Is Right through 2006.

The show, which debuted in 1957 on NBC, is reportedly the longest-running

game show in television history.