'Boardwalk Empire' Returns Down for Season Four

Boardwalk Empire's season four premiere drew 2.4 million viewers for its 9 p.m. premiere Sunday night, a 17% dip from last year's premiere and its least-viewed debut in its four seasons.

An additional 800,000 viewers tuned in for the 11 p.m. reairing of the HBO drama to give it 3.2 million viewers for the night, down considerably from last year (4.6 million), though it only had one replay as opposed to two last season.

Like previous seasons, Boardwalk Empire went against NBC's Sunday Night Football. It also went against the return of Showtime's Dexter and Ray Donovan to Time Warner Cable subscribers and AMC's Breaking Bad, which is experiencing a major jump in viewership for its final season.