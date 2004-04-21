BMI Changes Lead Singer

BMI president Frances Preston will exit that post in August, replaced by Del Bryant. John Cody continues as chief operating officer of Broadcast Music Inc., which represents some 300,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers and negotiates music rights with various media outlets.

Preston said the transition has been in the works for more than two years. Bryant has been president-in- waiting since 2002, when he was named executive VP, and will be president-elect until August. Meanwhile, Preston will be president emeritus from August through the end of the year.

Preston has been president of BMI for 18 years and with the organization for 44. She joined in 1958 to open a regional office in the burgeoning country music capital of Nashville. She was named senior VP, performing rights, in 1985, and President/CEO in 1986.

BMI likes 'em home grown. Bryant has been with the company for over 30 years, most recently in the Writer/Publisher Relations and Performing Rights departments.

