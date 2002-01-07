Bloomberg out at ABC

ABC's prime time woes have led to a shuffle atop the network's executive

ranks.

Veteran ABC programmer Stu Bloomberg is leaving the network and the network's

head of movies and miniseries Susan Lyne is moving into a new

post as head of ABC programming.

Lloyd Braun, who was co-chairman of ABC Entertainment Television Group, will

now run the network alone.

The moves come a month after ABC fell to fourth place in many key demographic

areas during the November sweeps.

Both Braun and Bloomberg, who recently renewed long-term contracts to remain

at the network, had been riding high in first place only one season ago with the

success of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Bloomberg has been at ABC nearly all of his career, starting at the network

in 1978 as a programming executive.

Bloomberg and Braun were both named co-chairmen of ABC TV in July 1999.

As for Lyne, who will now take over all of ABC's

programming efforts, she has been running the movie and miniseries division since 1998.

Lyne has overseen a

number of successful movies and miniseries at ABC recently, including Emmy

winners Tuesdays with Morrie and The Legend of Judy Garland: Me and My

Shadows.