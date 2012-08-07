Blockbusters Fuel Disney Q3

Walt Disney Co. reported a strong fiscal

third quarter, fueled by blockbuster films like The Avengers.

Overall revenue rose 4% to $11.1 billion, segment operating income grew 18%

to 3.2 billion and net income was up a strong 24% to $1.8 billion in the

period. Almost all of that growth was driven by its movie studio, which

reported a six-fold increase in operating income to $313 million while revenue

remained flat at $1.6 billion.

At its media networks, revenue increased 3% to $.1 billion

and segment operating income was up 2% to $2.1 billion. At its cable networks,

including sports juggernaut ESPN, revenue rose 3% to $3.6 billion but segment

operating income was up just 1% to $1.9 billion. At its networks division --

including the ABC broadcast network and its owned and operated television

stations --revenue increased 3% and segment operating income rose 7% to $268

million.

In a statement, Disney said strong revenue gains at its

Disney Channels were offset by a decline at ESPN, driven by lower recognition

of deferred affiliate fees related to annual programming commitments.

"We had a phenomenal third quarter, delivering the largest quarterly

earnings in the history of our company," said Disney chairman and CEO

Robert Iger in a statement. "Earnings per share were up 31% over last

year, driven by growth in every one of our businesses. We also delivered record

earnings per share for the first nine months of our fiscal year, and we believe

our results clearly demonstrate Disney's unique value proposition and great

potential to deliver long-term growth."