Block Named FearNet President

Famed horror film producer Peter Block Tuesday was named president and

general manager of the Comcast Cable, Sony Pictures Television and

Lionsgate-owned FearNet service.

Block, who produced the popular Saw horror

movie franchise, will oversee operations for the 24-hour cable channel

when it launches as a linear service in October, according to company

officials.

Block will take over for Diane Robina, who will continue

to run the four-year old FearNet's video-on-demand and online components

into the fall, before turning her attention full-time to her role as

executive vice president, programming, production and marketing for TV

Guide Network.

