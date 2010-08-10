Block Named FearNet President
Famed horror film producer Peter Block Tuesday was named president and
general manager of the Comcast Cable, Sony Pictures Television and
Lionsgate-owned FearNet service.
Block, who produced the popular Saw horror
movie franchise, will oversee operations for the 24-hour cable channel
when it launches as a linear service in October, according to company
officials.
Block will take over for Diane Robina, who will continue
to run the four-year old FearNet's video-on-demand and online components
into the fall, before turning her attention full-time to her role as
executive vice president, programming, production and marketing for TV
Guide Network.
