Blizzard sends Maury viewers

All those New Yorkers stranded at home in the blizzard on a holiday gave a

huge boost to Universal Television's Maury, which

scored a 7.6 rating/13 share on The WB Television Network affiliate WPIX-TV New

York at 10 a.m., beating all its competition.

That's a 138 percent increase in rating over the show's usual performance and

a 117 percent increase in share from its lead-in, Warner Bros.' Jenny

Jones.

It was also Maury's season high on the station.

The show's topic was "Paternity Updates," in which men

found out if they had fathered certain children.