Blizzard sends Maury viewers
All those New Yorkers stranded at home in the blizzard on a holiday gave a
huge boost to Universal Television's Maury, which
scored a 7.6 rating/13 share on The WB Television Network affiliate WPIX-TV New
York at 10 a.m., beating all its competition.
That's a 138 percent increase in rating over the show's usual performance and
a 117 percent increase in share from its lead-in, Warner Bros.' Jenny
Jones.
It was also Maury's season high on the station.
The show's topic was "Paternity Updates," in which men
found out if they had fathered certain children.
