Blair President Moves To Katz

Leo MacCourtney, president of Blair Television, has exited his post to join rival rep Katz Media Group as executive VP of agency and advertiser relations.

In the newly-created post, he will look to develop new national ad revenue, including cross-platform, for local markets for the the group, which includes Continental Television Sales, Eagle Television Sales, and Millennium Sales & Marketing.

“I am excited to have someone of Leo’s caliber join our team in this critical role,” said Jim Beloyianis, president of the Katz Television Group, said in a statement Monday. “Leo will help us expand by developing national business for our local station groups and explore new ways to capitalize on our multi-platform programs.”