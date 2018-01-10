Blair Kohan Named to UTA Board of Directors

Blair Kohan has been named to United Talent Agency’s Board of Directors.



Kohan, who has been a partner at the talent and entertainment company since 2004, has represented artists including Jill Soloway, Sarah Silverman, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Chelsea Handler, among others.



“Joining the Board of a company that has been my home for 20 years is a defining experience for me both professionally and personally,” said Kohan. “UTA is now a true global entertainment and media company, made up of some of the most talented, innovative, and creative people in our business. I’m excited about the opportunity to work with our board and my incredible colleagues to expand and advocate for our business. It is my hope that elevating another woman to the Board will have positive ripple effects at every level of our company, and hopefully serve as a model for the industry. It confirms UTA as an inclusive and empowering home for the artists we champion and our entire UTA family.”



Kohan, who has been a voice in the Time’s Up movement, joins UTA Chairman Jim Berkus, CEO Jeremy Zimmer, co-presidents David Kramer and Jay Sures, co-founder Peter Benedek and Tracey Jacobs and Matt Rice on the Board.



“We want our board to reflect the direction and growth of the company, and Blair Kohan does that and more,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “She is an innovative and passionate partner to her clients and a generous and wise colleague to her UTA family. I am grateful Blair has agreed to take on these added responsibilities. She will be a powerful addition to our board, and her passion, perspective and experience will be invaluable as we navigate the many opportunities and changes shaping our business today.”