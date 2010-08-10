Blackley Promoted At Cablevision

James A. Blackley has been promoted to the new position of executive vp of corporate engineering and technology at Cablevision Systems Corporation, the company announced Tuesday.

He will continue to report to Cablevision COO Tom Rutledge.

As the company's chief engineering executive, Blackley will continue to oversee the engineering and technology, Enterprise IT and e-media departments. As part of his new role, he will design, develop and support products and services for various business units through the use of advanced technologies.

"Jim's understanding of software creation and development has become even more important as Cablevision has evolved," said Rutledge in a statement. "Now that we have a network capable of delivering an entire suite of advanced digital services, our focus is on developing new interactive technologies that enhance those products even further and that provide maximum value for consumers. Jim has been extremely successful in directing this effort for Cablevision, and his promotion is well deserved."

Blackley joined Cablevision in 1996 and held positions in IT and as senior vice president of technology architecture. He was promoted to senior vice president of corporate engineering and technology in 2006.