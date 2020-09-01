Black News Channel Adds DirecTV Carriage

Black News Channel has launched on leading satellite-TV platform DirecTV, which said it also will launch Cleo TV before the end of the year to greater diversify its program offerings.

BNC, which overall launched in February, was added to channel 342 and to the DirecTV app on Aug. 31, AT&T-owned DirecTV said. “AT&T is committed to delivering programming that meets our customers’ diverse needs,” Rob Thun, EVP and Chief Content Officer, AT&T Communications, said in a release.

BNC said later it also will be available to stream on AT&T TV and AT&T Now. "News consumers in urban markets around the country with DirecTV will now have access to our uniquely specific content," Princell Hair, BNC's CEO, said in a statement. "We look forward to our relationship and the new access that this provides to our consumers.”

Launched overall in 2019, Cleo TV is owned by Urban One, parent of TV One, which already is carried on AT&T's TV platforms including DirecTV (channel 328). Michelle Rice, TV One and Cleo TV general manager, said in a release: “We are excited about our continued partnership with AT&T as we further the reach and connectivity of Cleo TV.”

“We continue to build on our content offering and are very pleased to launch Black News Channel and Cleo TV," Thun also said in AT&T's release. "These additions further strengthen our diverse slate of content, and we’re excited to bring the networks’ important perspectives and unique programming to our channel portfolio.”