Black mayors support EchoStar merger

The National Conference of Black Mayors has agreed to support EchoStar

Communications Corp.'s proposed purchase of Hughes Electronics Corp. and its subsidiary, DirecTV

Inc.

The mayors believe the merger would help to bring high-speed Internet access to

rural and underserved urban areas, according to a resolution passed by the

organization.

Denver Mayor Wellington Webb, president of the organization of 500

black mayors, made the announcement Wednesday.

The NCBM held its annual conference at the end of April, when its members voted

on the resolution.