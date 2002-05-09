Black mayors support EchoStar merger
The National Conference of Black Mayors has agreed to support EchoStar
Communications Corp.'s proposed purchase of Hughes Electronics Corp. and its subsidiary, DirecTV
Inc.
The mayors believe the merger would help to bring high-speed Internet access to
rural and underserved urban areas, according to a resolution passed by the
organization.
Denver Mayor Wellington Webb, president of the organization of 500
black mayors, made the announcement Wednesday.
The NCBM held its annual conference at the end of April, when its members voted
on the resolution.
