Black Eyed Peas, Ciara, Idina Menzel in Thanksgiving Parade on NBC

NBC airs the 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade November 28 from 9 a.m. until noon. Today anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker host. Appearing or performing in the parade are Natasha Bedingfield, Black Eyed Peas, Chicago, Ciara, Josh Dela Cruz, Celine Dion, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Debbie Gibson, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, Billy Porter, Kelly Rowland and the Muppets.

The parade will feature 16 giant character balloons, 40 novelty balloons, heritage balloons, balloonicles and balloonheads; 26 floats, 11 marching bands and more than 1,000 clowns.

“We are thrilled to present the 93rd edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to our viewers nationwide,” said Doug Vaughan, executive vice president, special programs, NBC Entertainment. “This iconic tradition will once again jump start the holiday season with a celebration led by an incredible lineup of performers, bands, floats, balloons and more.”

There will be a 360-degree livestream of the parade on Verizon's YouTube page.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast is produced by Brad Lachman Productions. Lachman is executive producer and Ron de Moraes directs.