Black Entrepreneurs Day Streaming Date Set

FUBU co-founder and Shark Tank co-star Daymond John said this year's global live stream event celebrating Black Entrepreneurs Day will be Oct. 14 from The Apollo Theater in Harlem.

The 8 p.m. event will live stream exclusively on Facebook, both on John's page and across Facebook channels.

Co-sponsored by Chase for Business in association with Medium Rare and The Shark Group, the event will feature John in one-on-one interviews with, among others, Shaquille O'Neal, Tyra Banks, and Michael Strahan, as well as a performance by Khalid.

Last year's inaugural event--launched by Chase and John--drew over 7 million viewers, according to a representative for John.

In addition to providing guidance to rising entrepreneurs the event will celebrate and showcase a quarter of a million dollars in financial support comprising of 10, $25,000 NAACP Powershift Grants, which can be applied for on the event website through Sept. 28. Among the 10 companies funding those grants are T-Mobile, Logitech and Quickbooks.