BKS launches Playground
BKS Entertainment is launching for next fall Playground Earth, a new
weekly half-hour focused on extreme sports.
BKS will have 26 original episodes available for stations Oct. 1,
with a 50-50 barter split and eight minutes of advertising time per episode.
The show will feature sports stars such as skateboard legend Tony Hawk, BMX
rider Dave Mira, pro-beach-volleyball star Albert Hanneman, Chicago Cubs
favorite Sammy Sosa and pro surfer Josh Mohr.
An early pilot of the show first aired on Fox Sports Net in April 2001, but
new producers have revamped the show and given it a new host.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.