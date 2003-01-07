BKS launches Playground

BKS Entertainment is launching for next fall Playground Earth, a new

weekly half-hour focused on extreme sports.

BKS will have 26 original episodes available for stations Oct. 1,

with a 50-50 barter split and eight minutes of advertising time per episode.

The show will feature sports stars such as skateboard legend Tony Hawk, BMX

rider Dave Mira, pro-beach-volleyball star Albert Hanneman, Chicago Cubs

favorite Sammy Sosa and pro surfer Josh Mohr.

An early pilot of the show first aired on Fox Sports Net in April 2001, but

new producers have revamped the show and given it a new host.