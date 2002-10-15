BK, Simpsons celebrate Halloween

Burger King Corp. and Fox's The Simpsons are once again joining forces

in a Halloween-themed promotion.

The fast-food chain plans TV commercials, kids' meals and even products like

a 'Freaky Float' orange shake to call attention to Fox's upcoming

Simpsons Halloween special -- which, oddly, is slated for Nov. 3.

BK's campaign will continue into November via

Campbell-Mithun.