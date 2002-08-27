BK plays Russian Roulette
Burger King Corp. has signed on as sponsor of a three-hour marathon of Game
Show Network's Russian Roulette Sept. 7. It will actually be a six-hour
marathon, since the 9 p.m.-to-midnight block will be immediately repeated.
The marathon will feature five episodes plus a "celebrity" edition featuring
Leif Garrett, Jerri Manthey, Kato Kaelin and Gary Coleman.
The game -- in which four contestants compete in a "knowledge test" during which a
wrong answer could cause a contestant to literally "drop out" -- has received an
additional 65-episode order, with new episodes beginning Oct. 14.
