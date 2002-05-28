Binzel leaving NCTA
Peggy Binzel, executive vice president of the National Cable &
Telecommunications Association, is resigning.
Washington cable circles long have buzzed that Binzel was unhappy working for
NCTA president Robert Sachs and felt that her freedom to operate on the Hill was
limited.
Binzel came to the NCTA with the understanding that she would be heir
apparent. Last fall, Sachs renewed his contract for another three years.
Binzel will head an Atlanta-based trade association, sources said.
Sachs is said to have been trying to woo back former NCTA executive VP David
Krone, who works for mentor Leo J. Hindery Jr.'s Yankees Entertainment &
Sports Network. Krone denied contemplating a return.
