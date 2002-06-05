Binzel exits NCTA
National Cable & Telecommunications Association executive vice president Peggy Binzel is leaving to head a commercial real estate organization in Atlanta.
Binzel will depart June 30 to become CEO of CoreNet
Global, which represents more than 6,000 corporate real estate executives in the
United States and abroad.
While the working relationship between Binzel and NCTA president Robert
Sachs has reportedly been strained during Binzel's two-plus years at the
association, their parting words were amiable.
"I've been privileged to have had the opportunity to represent this
incredibly dynamic industry from my days at Turner Broadcasting [System Inc.] to the Fox cable
networks to NCTA," Binzel said. "It is always hard to leave an industry you
care so much about, but I am excited about my new opportunity and leave knowing
that the cable industry remains in good standing in Washington and good hands at
NCTA."
"Peggy has been a great advocate for our industry and a valued colleague at
NCTA," Sachs said. "We wish her every success in
her new venture."
