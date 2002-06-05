Binzel exits NCTA

National Cable & Telecommunications Association executive vice president Peggy Binzel is leaving to head a commercial real estate organization in Atlanta.

Binzel will depart June 30 to become CEO of CoreNet

Global, which represents more than 6,000 corporate real estate executives in the

United States and abroad.

While the working relationship between Binzel and NCTA president Robert

Sachs has reportedly been strained during Binzel's two-plus years at the

association, their parting words were amiable.

"I've been privileged to have had the opportunity to represent this

incredibly dynamic industry from my days at Turner Broadcasting [System Inc.] to the Fox cable

networks to NCTA," Binzel said. "It is always hard to leave an industry you

care so much about, but I am excited about my new opportunity and leave knowing

that the cable industry remains in good standing in Washington and good hands at

NCTA."

"Peggy has been a great advocate for our industry and a valued colleague at

NCTA," Sachs said. "We wish her every success in

her new venture."