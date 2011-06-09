Bing Partners with Oxygen's ‘Glee Project'

Microsoft's search engine Bing is set to become a major sponsor of Oxygen's The Glee Project, reports The New York Times.

The

new reality series, which makes its debut Sunday, will follow 12

contestants as they vie for the change to win a seven-episode guest spot

on next season's Glee, the article said.

Bing has agreed to sponsor an online effort that will let fans choose a

"fan favorite" who will win prizes such as a performance that will

stream on the Oxygen web site at oxygen.com/fanfavorite.Glee star Matthew Morrison will also be appearing a two-minute video on Bing's website.

Bing's

sponsorship is the latest in a growing trend that sees advertisers

scrap the simple 30-second spots during a show's breaks, according to the article. Marketers now

want to viewers to see their brands as aiding them instead of being the

interrupters of their favorite shows, the article pointed out.

A special The Glee Project: The Final 12 will run on Oxygen prior to the premiere.