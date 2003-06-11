Binford joins ABC
Susan Binford has been named senior vice president of communications for ABC
Television Network and the ABC Broadcast Group, said Alex Wallau, president of
the ABC Television Network.
Binford will take the helm of ABC's communications June 23 and be based
out of Los Angeles.
She will report to Wallau and Zenia Mucha, senior VP of
communications for The Walt Disney Co.
In her new position, she will oversee internal and external communications
for the ABC Television Network and ABC Broadcast Group, which includes ABC's
owned stations and ABC Radio, and serve as chief spokesperson for those
divisions.
Binford comes to ABC from CNN News Group, where she was executive VP of public relations.
She had been at Turner Broadcasting System Inc. since 1993, where she started
heading public relations and communications for the entertainment networks,
including TBS Superstation, Turner Network Television, Cartoon Network, Turner Classic Movies and Turner Sports.
She came to Turner from NBC, where she was VP of corporate and
media relations on the West Coast.
