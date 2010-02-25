BIM Acquires TitanTV

Web solutions firm Broadcast Interactive Media (BIM) has

acquired DecisionMark Corp., parent of the program guide giant TitanTV.

BIM describes TitanTV as "the foremost online software and information

provider to the broadcast industry, delivering data and real-time information

for signal coverage, PSIP and contract management, as well as TV listings,

program guides and its proprietary TitanCast video syndication platform."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Madison-based BIM provides advertising, content and technical solutions for

local media websites, including dozens of TV station sites owned by the likes

of Belo and Fisher. BIM also owns the YouNews user-generated content franchise.



"We are very excited to welcome the talented staff of TitanTV to BIM, an

influx of talent which provides tremendous engineering expertise and capability

for our product roadmap," said BIM co-founder/CEO Timur Yarnall. "We

look forward to connecting with the hundreds of TitanTV clients currently using

MediaStar tools or SHVERA products and to delivering best-of-breed platform

solutions."

BIM and TitanTV clients now have access to an integrated suite of technology

services, advertising tools and a content syndication platform.

Two years ago, TitanTV began adding more original programming to complement its

guides.

"BIM is a unique strategic partner with the financial and development

resources to invest in the growth of TitanTV products and services," said

TitanTV VP of Product Management Mick Rinehart. "BIM management has

already demonstrated a strong commitment to providing enhanced tools for our

customers."

BIM is eyeing other acquisitions. "We anticipate evaluating further

acquisitions given BIM's clean balance sheet and existing opportunities in the

space," said co-founder/Chairman Stephen Benedek.