‘Billions’ Back on Showtime March 17

Season four of drama Billions begins on Showtime March 17. The show stars Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis as high-powered adversaries.

According to Showtime, “When everyone is out for revenge, no one is safe. This is never more true than in season four of Billions. Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti), former enemies, and Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), the chief counselor to each, have come together to form an uneasy but highly effective alliance, aimed at the eradication of all their rivals, including Grigor Andolov (guest star John Malkovich), Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), Brian Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore) and Waylon "Jock" Jeffcoat (guest star Clancy Brown).”

The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, Jeffrey DeMunn and Malin Akerman.

Billions is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Added Showtime, “Ambition and betrayal have long been at the heart of Billions, and this season all the characters find out exactly how high a price they'll have to pay to satisfy those needs.”