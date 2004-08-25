Billion to One
After marketing it all summer, ABC's Pepsi Play for a Billion sweepstakes takes place Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m.
The event, which ABC took over from The WB this year, gives one finalist a chance to win $1 billion on national TV. Hosts Damon Wayans and Tom Bergeron will co-host, and Destiny's Child will perform a new song in their first appearance together in nearly two years.
Just like last year, chimpanzee Mr. Moneybags will randomly select a six-digit number to determine the winner out of 200 finalists. If that number matches the number of the final contestant, he or she will win $1 billion.
Pepsi Play for a Billion is executive produced by Michael Davies and his Diplomatic Productions.
