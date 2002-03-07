Bill Turner dies at 76

Cable pioneer and Wisdom Media Group founder William Turner, 76, died of

cancer Monday at his home in Bluefield, W. Va.

Turner built one of the first cable systems in the early 1950s in West

Virginia.

In the 1980s, his Turner Vision Inc. became a leading supplier of programming

to C-band satellite customers.

He founded Wisdom Media in 1997 to tap into the burgeoning health and

wellness industry with a 24-hour channel, radio network and Internet

site.