Bill Kelley Named WJLA Chief Meteorologist

Bill Kelly will be joining WJLA, Sinclair’s ABC affiliate in Washington, as its chief meteorologist starting Oct. 23.

Kelly is moving to the station from Sinclair’s Columbus, Ohio duopoly—ABC affiliate WSYX and Fox affiliate WTTE.

Kelly is known for his “Weather on the Go” segments, during which he’s given forecasts while doing everything from skiing to kayaking.