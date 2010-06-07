Bill Goodwyn Upped at Discovery

Bill Goodwyn has been promoted to President, Global Distribution, and CEO of Discovery Education, Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav announced June 7.

A 23-year veteran of Discovery, Goodwyn previously ran the company's domestic distribution arm.

"Since 1987, Bill has built a content distribution platform that is second to none and rebuilt the nascent Discovery Education division into one of the fastest-growing parts of our company," Zaslav said in a statement. "Bill has helped to make Discovery the company it is today, and is the well-deserving chief executive of Discovery Education and the natural choice to lead the next phase of Discovery's international carriage expansion in more than 180 countries and territories."

Goodwyn re-launched Discovery Education growing it into a powerhouse among standards-based digital media services in the K-12 market. The Discovery Education streaming now reaches more than half of all U.S. schools, and over one million educators and 35 million students.

In his newly created role, Goodwyn will lead efforts to secure additional carriage for Discovery's 100-plus worldwide networks. He'll also continue to lead all U.S. distribution efforts.

"I've worked with Bill for over 20 years and couldn't be more pleased to have him as part of the International executive team," Mark Hollinger, President and CEO of Discovery Networks International, said in a statement. "I look forward to leveraging his immense talents and experience to help drive growth in our global distribution platform."