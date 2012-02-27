As Sinclair Broadcast Group gets bigger…

and bigger, is there a more influential

player in program acquisition than

Bill Butler? Sinclair grew its considerable

footprint with its Four Points Media and

Freedom Broadcasting acquisitions and

has suggested it’s still in growth mode.

Meanwhile, Butler is making the

programming calls for the group, which

owns or manages 82 TV stations in 45 markets—good for 26.3% of the

U.S. With 20 Fox affiliates in particular, that’s a lot of airtime to fill.

Sinclair flagship WBFF Baltimore grabbed Wheel of Fortune and

Jeopardy! from its Scripps rival—a rare Fox affiliate to snag the bluechip

shows, and a big statement. “It’s scary, the rate at which they’re

growing,” says one syndication chief. Mix in Sinclair’s plans to put its

content on mobile DTV, and Butler is poised for a monster year.