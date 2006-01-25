Bill Bennett Joins CNN

Onetime Fox commentator Bill Bennett has found a new home at CNN.

The cable net has named the conservative former secretary of education under President Ronald Reagan as a contributing commentator.



“Bill’s experiences as one of the nation’s most influential and provocative conservative thinkers will provide our viewers with a unique perspective on many political issues,” said CNN/U.S. Presdient Jon Klein. “We look forward to his candid and expressive contribution to our broadcasts.”

Klein characterized the move as part of the network's ongoing effort to "bring a broad range of perspectives to its viewers."

Last week, co-owned CNN Headline News announced it was adding conservative talker Glenn Beck to its lineup as a regular contributor.

Bennett is scheduled to make his first appearance commenting on the State of the Union Address Jan. 31.

CNN will air an expanded Situation Room that night, co-hosted by Wolf Blitzer and Paula Zahn (whose 8 p.m. show will be preempted for the speech).

The show will begin at 7 and end with the Democratic response, which is being delivered by new Virginia Governor Tim Kaine.

Bennett fills the conservative seat vacated by former CNN commentator Robert Novak, who exited at the end of December.