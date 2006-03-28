Bill Bailey Joins Disney's D.C. Crew
Starting Monday, Disney will have a new man in Washington. Bill Bailey, who had been senior VP at XM Satellite Radio, has joined Disney, replacing Mitch Rose as the number two guy to chief lobbyist Preston Padden.
Rose exited last month to hang out his own lobbying shingle.
Bailey is a former aide to Senator and onetime Commerce Committee Chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.). Bailey was on the short list to replace Kathleen Abernathy in the FCC; the spot ultimately went to Deborah Taylor Tate.
