Bighorn not up to par

ABC's primetime golf special, The Battle at Bighorn, wasn't so big

this year.

The match, which pitted professional golf's top female and male players

against each other, featured poor play and a drop in national ratings Monday

night.

The Battle at Bighorn (8 p.m. to 12:22 a.m. EST) averaged 8.6 million

viewers, down 17 percent from last year's 10.4 million, and a 2.8 rating/9 share

in adults 18 through 49, off 18 percent from last year's 3.4/11, according to

Nielsen Media Research.

ABC's male 18-through-34 average did increase, though, moving from a 3.0 last

year to a 3.2 rating Monday night.

Tiger Woods and Annika Sorenstam needed 19 holes to defeat David Duval and

Karrie Webb in the primetime match from the California desert. Last year, Sergio

Garcia topped Woods in the first-ever Battle at

Bighorn.