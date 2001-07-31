Bighorn not up to par
ABC's primetime golf special, The Battle at Bighorn, wasn't so big
this year.
The match, which pitted professional golf's top female and male players
against each other, featured poor play and a drop in national ratings Monday
night.
The Battle at Bighorn (8 p.m. to 12:22 a.m. EST) averaged 8.6 million
viewers, down 17 percent from last year's 10.4 million, and a 2.8 rating/9 share
in adults 18 through 49, off 18 percent from last year's 3.4/11, according to
Nielsen Media Research.
ABC's male 18-through-34 average did increase, though, moving from a 3.0 last
year to a 3.2 rating Monday night.
Tiger Woods and Annika Sorenstam needed 19 holes to defeat David Duval and
Karrie Webb in the primetime match from the California desert. Last year, Sergio
Garcia topped Woods in the first-ever Battle at
Bighorn.
