'Big Three' Salute Jennings

Network news' remaining chief standard bearers over the past three decades will get together Monday night to talk about their late colleague, ABC World News Tonight anchor Peter Jennings, in a tribute on ABC News' Nightline.

Former CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather and retired NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Brokaw will appear on Nightine, which will be hosted by Ted Koppel, who himself is exiting ABC at the end of the year.

Rather will participate from Beirut where he is working on a story for 60 Minutes, fitting since Jennings launched ABC's bureau there, the first for a U.S. network in the Arab world. Brokaw will weigh in from vacation in Montana.

Jennings died in New York Sunday after a brief battle with lung cancer.