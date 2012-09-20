Big Three Kids Cable Networks Monopolizing Ad Dollars

Marketers trying reach kids and their parents will continue

to send the bulk of their ad spending to the Big Three kids cable networks-Cartoon

Network, Disney and Nickelodeon-although some of the money previous allocated

to TV is moving to those networks' digital platforms.





Media buyers say as much as 90%-95% of their clients' kids

budgets currently go to the kids cable networks, with the remainder going to

the broadcast networks' Saturday-morning children's blocks.





"The dedicated kids networks are dominating the kids

marketplace, and the broadcast Saturday-morning blocks are not much of a player

anymore," says one kids network sales executive who did not want to speak for

attribution.





However, the sales exec's view is shared by kids media

buyers. "Kids programming on broadcast is only a three- or four-hour block a

week; the networks don't give a lot of promotion, and the [shows] are not that

highly rated," says Jason Maltby, director of national broadcast at Mindshare.

"The days when PokÃ©mon did a 10

rating among kids 2-11 are long gone."





Darcy Bowe, associate media director at Starcom, agrees.

"Saturday morning has become a small niche area, just one day a week. For many

clients, it has become almost an afterthought," Bowe says. "Broadcast is no

longer a mass reach for kids, and pricing can also be an issue. It's hard for

them to compete with the kids cable networks."





Still, the broadcast network Saturday-morning kids blocks

will get that 5-10% of kids ad spending overall, because they are reaching the

15% of homes nationwide that still are not accessible by cable.





The broadcast networks, however, are no longer involved with

the blocks, having syndicated them out. ABC's Saturday-morning block targets

teens with programming from Litton Entertainment and is branded Litton's

Weekend Adventure. The CBS block still targets younger kids with programming

from DIC Entertainment and is called Cookie Jar. The CW block is provided by

Saban Brands and is called Vortexx. Fox lets its affiliates program the block

locally. NBC Kids is a Saturday-morning block that features programming from

PBS kids channel Sprout; NBCUniversal owns a small interest in the network.





But most of the attention from kids advertisers is focused

on the kids cable Big Three.





"Other than Radio Disney and a few print products, there's

no way to reach large amounts of kids except through the kids cable networks

and their websites," Maltby says.





Even with recent ratings declines of as much as 25%,

Nickelodeon still brought home significant ad dollars in the kids upfront this

year because there are few alternatives to reach kids 24/7. The network will

even expand its demographic reach next month with a nighttime Nick Mom block.





The kids networks are also broadening their digital

platforms, offering marketing partnerships beyond commercials on an even

broader basis than the general audience entertainment networks.





John O'Hara, executive VP of ad sales and marketing at

Cartoon Network, says 95% of the channel's fourth-quarter deals have a digital

component. "The dollar investment on the TV side is still where a majority of

the spending is, but digital continues to grow," O'Hara says.





Jim Perry, head of sales at Nickelodeon Group, says, "In the

past, digital has been more of a scatter buy. But this year, more advertisers

made digital buys in the upfront. TV is still far and away the primary

component of every kids advertisers' media mix, but the digital platform is

growing."





While mobile advertising is still a small portion of overall

kids ad spending, Perry says, "as content on mobile kids devices continues to

grow and become more robust, the dollars will start to increase."





Neither Disney Channel nor the new Disney Junior accept

traditional advertising, so they are more sponsorship- heavy than their

competitors. They also have the advantage of being affiliated with Radio

Disney, which has stations in 31 markets around the country. The radio piece

means Disney can sell cross-platform packages across TV, digital and radio.





Rita Ferro, executive VP, Disney Media Sales &

Marketing, says "marketers don't just buy on-air TV sponsorships, they extend

their sponsorships across our radio stations and online site and they can also

do licensing deals with our on-air talent. It's more of a 360-degree

experience."





Starcom's Bowe says merging the Radio Disney and Disney TV

sales units under one roof a few years back was a smart move. "Having all sales

under one umbrella makes it so much easier for clients to buy advertising and

cross-platform campaigns," she says. "And although Disney doesn't offer commercials,

it built out big packages with events using their talent. Disney has a bigger

machine to do these live events in local markets where their radio stations and

personnel are located."





"We can create a

customized event at a retail location and promote it on the radio station,"

says Ferro. "The local component of bringing talent out where kids can see them

in person is very important."





While traditional TV is where the bulk of the dollars are

spent, marketers and their media buyers are very aware that kids consumption of

media is changing rapidly. "Kids don't act like kids anymore," Maltby says. "Ten

years ago, most kids played with toys until they were 10 or 11. Now, most kids

are playing with handheld electronic devices when they are 3, 4 or 5 years old.

This changes how we need to reach kids. But while that is happening, we still

realize that if you run the majority of your gross ratings points on TV, you

will still reach most kids."





One area of linear TV that is becoming more popular for

reaching kids is video on demand. Bowe says, "Adults watch VOD to catch up on

an episode they missed. Kids watch VOD as part of their regular daily viewing."





What makes VOD particularly enticing to kids marketers is

that the kids networks usually sell each episode to one advertiser and

guarantee a certain number of views, Bowe says.



SPENDING REMAINS FLAT





Overall ad spending in the kids TV marketplace has been flat

over the past few years and there are a number of reasons for that. Government

regulations on sugar content of food and drinks marketed on kids networks over

the past several years have caused a lot of advertisers to drop out. Some of

them have reformulated their products and come back, and some of the lost

spending has been picked up by new "healthier" foods brands.





"You see very few cookie ads directed at kids on TV,"

Starcom's Bowe says. "Even some cereals that are perceived to be healthy have

too much sodium. Some snacks companies have moved their ad dollars out of kids

programming and are now marketing to adults."





The video games category, which was once a big target of

kids, has seen a decrease in spending on kids networks. "More of those dollars

are being spent to reach the 18-24 market," Bowe says.





Maltby says video game marketing to kids has been hurt

because more kids are now using their parents' smartphones and tablets to play

games on. He says another contributing factor to the flat video games ad spend

is that Microsoft XBox and Nintendo Wii have not come out with any new systems

that would require a major purchasing of new games.





Cartoon Network's O'Hara says the food categories on his

network are spending more this year, however, but "healthier snacks like

yogurts and lunch meals have replaced the heavy sweets." Kids footwear also has

seen a growth in ad spending on the network.





Cartoon Network sees its 20th anniversary this coming season

with its official birthday celebration on Oct. 1. O'Hara says the network is

marketing the occasion using the word "birthday" instead of "anniversary"

because "it resonates better with kids."





The network has signed up Mattel and Kraft as partners for

both linear TV and digital ads and sponsorships.



DRIVING NEW CATEGORY





One growing category that might be considered non-traditional

for the kids marketplace is auto advertising. Not only are the commercials and

sponsorships directed at the parents, but some of them are also directed at the

kids. Many of these ads are for SUVs and minivans and tout inside-the-car

features such as TV screens and other such options.





Nickelodeon's Perry has been working with auto advertisers

to develop special creative messages targeting kids, involving elements in the

cars as well as safe driving messages for older teens.





Perry says that generally speaking, some

marketers have pulled ad dollars out of broadcast primetime looking to reach

moms and dads and families on certain kids programming. He adds that Nick Mom,

the new Nick Jr. 10 p.m.-to-midnight block that premieres Oct. 1 with four

comedies, has sold an assortment of ad categories, including auto, movies,

electronics, wireless and insurance, in addition to packaged goods and

food. Perry says the network would not sell any alcohol ads in the late-night

Mom block, even though the kids are tucked into bed.