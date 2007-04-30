Big Ten Network Expands Production Staff

The new Big Ten Network on Monday announced the hirings of Bob Lanning as senior coordinating producer and Tim Sutton as coordinating producer of live events.

Lanning will be responsible for production activities including oversight of the 660 hours of university programming. He joins the network after serving 15 years as a producer and director with Directors Group, Inc., an independent production company based in Atlanta, Ga.

He has also worked for ABC Sports and Turner Broadcasting and directed the first high-definition broadcast of a National Football League game.

Sutton brings more than 20 years of experience to the network, most recent running his own production company. Prior to that he has worked for Fox Sports Net and Sports Channel in Chicago as well as for ABC Sports.