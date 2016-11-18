Big Ten Network Debuts Doc for ‘Game of the Century’ Nov. 21

The Big Ten Network (BTN) will debut a new documentary Nov. 21, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of one of the NCAA conference’s top all-time football games: The 2006 meeting between Ohio State and Michigan.

It was the only time the then-unbeaten college football rivals were ranked Nos. 1 and 2 coming into their season-ending matchup, in a series that dates back to 1897. BTN will air “The Game: 2006…Remembered” at 9 p.m. ET, followed by a 10 p.m. ET airing of a shortened replay of the game.

Related:Networks Salivating for College Football’s Return

Produced by BTN Originals, the documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at the game and everything leading up to it, including the death of legendary Michigan head coach Bo Schembechler, who died the night before the 2006 game. For the doc, BTN secured interviews with both head coaches (Michigan’s Lloyd Carr and Ohio State’s Jim Tressel); Ohio State players Troy Smith and James Laurinaitis, and Michigan players LaMarr Woodley and Mike Hart; and current Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.

The documentary first airs six days before the Nov. 26, 2016 installment of the Ohio State-Michigan game, with Ohio State sitting at No. 2 and Michigan at No. 3 as of the Nov. 15 College Football Playoff rankings.

BTN is a joint venture of the Big Ten Conference and Fox Networks.