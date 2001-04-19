Big Shakeup at Petry

As part of a new multi-year financing agreement from Sandler Capital, Arnold Sheiffer has replaced Tom Burchill as chairman of Petery Media Corp., which owns both Petry Television and Blair Television, with a separate unit that reps Fox owned TV stations.

All three units represent TV stations nationwide for national spot advertising sales. Sheiffer is also managing director of Sandler Capital and had been serving as both a Petry director and its interim chief financial officer. He was also the key architect of the new financing package. Moving up to the number two spot is Tim McAuliff, president of the TV Group, who was promoted to president and CEO of the corporation. He'll have responsibility for all operating divisions at PMC. The company said that. Bill Shaw (Petry/Fox), Val Napolitano (Petry) and Leo MacCourtney (Blair) will continue as presidents of their respective sales divisions. Tom Burchill assumes the role of executive chairman and will focus on "technological opportunities within the communications industry."

"Both the banks [that supplied some of the new financing] and Sandler felt they needed a change in management. And they felt comfortable with me," said Sheiffer, who was president and COO of Katz Media from 1990-95.

Arnold Sheiffer has been named chairman of Petry Media Corporation. Mr. Sheiffer had been serving as a director of the. Bill Shaw (Fox), Val Napolitano (Petry) and Leo MacCourtney (Blair) will continue as presidents of their respective sales divisions. Tom Burchill assumes the role of executive chairman and will focus on technological opportunities within the communications industry.

- Steve McClellan