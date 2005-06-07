Big Number for 4400
By Anne Becker
USA’s return of sci-fi series, The 4400, drew 5.25 million total viewers and a 4.0 household rating June 5 at 9 p.m., sending the two-hour episode to the top of the week’s cable ratings, behind only the usual high-ranking subjects: basketball on TNT and ESPN, and Nextel auto racing on FX.
That also makes the return of 4400 the highest-rated basic cable original series episode this year with the 18-49 (2.4 rating) and 25-54 (2.9 rating) demos, according to the network.
New episodes of the show are slated through the end of August
TNT, USA and the Disney channel were the most viewed cable networks in prime for the week ending June 5, averaging 3.51 million, 2.43 million and 2.20 million viewers, respectively.
