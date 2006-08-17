Big Moves at NBC Sports & Olympics

NBC Sports & Olympics had promoted Mark Levy to VP and creative director and Joe Gesue to editorial director.

In a new position, Levy will handle creative duties for both the sports and Olympics sides, including overseeing the on-air look of all programming including the new Sunday Night Football games and studio show.

Levy, a 12-time Emmy winner, will also continue directing NBC's Olympic Film and Profiles unit.

Gesue moves up from director of Olympic research for NBC Universal, and will now oversee all research, writing and editorial content for all sports and Olympics programming. Gesue will also oversee editorial for nbcsports.com.

In addition, the division also named Brian Brown producer and story editor and promoted Becky Chapman to senior producer. Brown is a longtime producer and writer for NBC’s Olympic coverage, while Chatman has worked as a producer on several NBC events. She will now work with NFL sideline reporter Andrea Kremer.