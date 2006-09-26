Big Moves at CBS

The CBS Corporation has formed the CBS Television Distribution Group (CTDG), a new entity that will combine CBS Paramount Domestic Television, King World and CBS Paramount International Television.

Former King World CEO Roger King will take over as CEO of the new organization. Robert Madden and John Nogawski become presidents and COOs, while Armando Nunez Jr. continues as president of CBS Paramount International Television. All three report to King in the new structure.

CBS Paramount Worldwide Television President Joel Berman is leaving the company as part of the restructuring.While he was not mentioned in a press release, sources with knowledge of the arrangement say Greg Meidel, president of programming for CBS Paramount Domestic Television, also will leave the company.

"He has played a meaningful role in the life or launch of some of the top programs in syndication history,” says CBS Corporation CEO Leslie Moonves in a statement.“We appreciate all of Joel's contributions to the company, greatly respect his leadership skills and executive talents and wish him the best."

Madden will head up operations for administration, finance, legal, communications and consumer products.Nogawski will oversee syndication and ad sales, as well as marketing, research and new media.

Terry Wood, who became president of creative affairs and development for CBS Paramount Domestic Television and King World last year, will stay in the role and report to Madden and Nogawski.She will run current programming and head development.

Steve LoCascio, who has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for CBS Enterprises, takes over as Executive Vice President and CFO for the CBS Television Distribution Group.