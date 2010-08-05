Big Gains at DirecTV

Satellite giant DirecTV put to rest concerns that it would not be able

to maintain its customer growth momentum Thursday, reporting a 100,000

increase in U.S. subscribers and four times that amount in Latin America

during the second quarter.

For the period, DirecTV increases its

U.S. subscriber rolls to 18.8 million. The 100,000 domestic additions

mirror results in the first quarter of this year. In Latin America, the growth was even more impressive, with 415,000 net new subscriber additions in the period.

"For

years, questions have swirled about DirecTV's ability to sustain

subscriber growth in the U.S.," wrote Sanford Bernstein cable and

satellite analyst Craig Moffett in a research note. "Not to worry.

Today's results suggest that subscriber growth is just fine, thank you

(and better than fine in Latin America)."



