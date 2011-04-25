Big Five Will Spend Nearly $9.5B in Upfront Commitments
The five major networks have showcased their offerings
during the upfront season, with each network vying for a hit, reported
Adweek.
ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and The CW will have spent nearly $9.5 billion in 2011-12 upfront commitments, the article said. Some of the pilots introduced so far have shown
potential; Fox plans a sci-fi series Terra
Nova, executive produced by Steven Spielberg and much-anticipated The X-Factor with Simon Cowell. NBC has
the hyped Wonder Woman series as well
as comedy My Life as an Experiment.
CBS reintroduces Sarah Michelle Gellar to television with
Ringer and a new J.J. Abrams series
called Person of Interest. ABC is
serving up a revamped Charlie's Angels
as well as Shonda Rhimes, current executive producer of both Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice. The CW will
premiere supernatural fare such as the zombie series The Awakening and Secret
Circles, based on a book about witches. Of the 101 projects ordered, some
are guaranteed to be hits.
