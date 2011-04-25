Big Five Will Spend Nearly $9.5B in Upfront Commitments

The five major networks have showcased their offerings

during the upfront season, with each network vying for a hit, reported

Adweek.

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and The CW will have spent nearly $9.5 billion in 2011-12 upfront commitments, the article said. Some of the pilots introduced so far have shown

potential; Fox plans a sci-fi series Terra

Nova, executive produced by Steven Spielberg and much-anticipated The X-Factor with Simon Cowell. NBC has

the hyped Wonder Woman series as well

as comedy My Life as an Experiment.

CBS reintroduces Sarah Michelle Gellar to television with

Ringer and a new J.J. Abrams series

called Person of Interest. ABC is

serving up a revamped Charlie's Angels

as well as Shonda Rhimes, current executive producer of both Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice. The CW will

premiere supernatural fare such as the zombie series The Awakening and Secret

Circles, based on a book about witches. Of the 101 projects ordered, some

are guaranteed to be hits.