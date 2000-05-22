Big final Outer Limits episode

MGM Television Entertainment's two-hour final episode of The Outer Limits ends up like some less successful television series: in court. But this time, it's part of the script and features an all-star U.S. Supreme Court headed by Charlton Heston, with Robert Loggia, Cicely Tyson, Swoosie Kurtz and Hal Holbrook as justices.

Outer Limits wraps after completing 132 episodes over six seasons. The finale airs in late August on Showtime and then enters the sci-fi series' regular syndication cycle.