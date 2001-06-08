Big Chef showdown on UPN
Iron Chef is coming to UPN. The network will debut its special Iron Chef USA: Showdown in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 31.
UPN has ordered a pair of the Food Network favorites which will feature William Shatner as "chairman." UPN has a pair of one-hour specials (the network has not set an airdate for second) and an option to create a primetime network series if the specials work.
- Joe Schlosser
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.