Big Chef showdown on UPN

Iron Chef is coming to UPN. The network will debut its special Iron Chef USA: Showdown in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 31.

UPN has ordered a pair of the Food Network favorites which will feature William Shatner as "chairman." UPN has a pair of one-hour specials (the network has not set an airdate for second) and an option to create a primetime network series if the specials work.

- Joe Schlosser