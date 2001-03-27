Big Brother making a comeback

It's official, CBS is bringing back reality series Big Brother.

The network has signed Oscar and Emmy Award winning producer Arnold Shapiro to serve as executive producer of the second installment which may air this summer or possibly in the fall-depending on the Hollywood labor situation, sources say. Shapiro has produced numerous TV series including Rescue 911 and Scared Straight.

Dutch producer Endemol is still involved with the show but Big Brother is now officially an Arnold Shapiro Production in association with Endemol Entertainment.

Sources say CBS will likely make numerous changes on the second installment, but network executives were not commenting. The initial Big Brother debuted last July 5. - Joe Schlosser