Big Brother Goes All-Star

As CBS unscripted series Big Brother hits its seventh cycle this summer, it will move to an "All-Star" format featuring former cast members from the first six installments.

CBS said that viewers will select the participants from a pool of 20 people who have previously appeared on the reality show. The contestants will be vying for a $500,000 grand prize in the competition format.

Julie Chen returns as host of Big Brother: All-Stars.



Big Brother is executive-produced by Arnold Shapiro, Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, in association with Endemol U.S.A.