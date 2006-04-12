Big Brother Goes All-Star
By Ben Grossman
As CBS unscripted series Big Brother hits its seventh cycle this summer, it will move to an "All-Star" format featuring former cast members from the first six installments.
CBS said that viewers will select the participants from a pool of 20 people who have previously appeared on the reality show. The contestants will be vying for a $500,000 grand prize in the competition format.
Julie Chen returns as host of Big Brother: All-Stars.
Big Brother is executive-produced by Arnold Shapiro, Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, in association with Endemol U.S.A.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.