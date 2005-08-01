Big Brother Gets Text Messaging

Fans of Big Brother on CBS will be able to vote via cellphone text message starting Aug. 4, as the reality program looks to duplicate Fox's success with text voting.

Though it won’t match Idol's massive messaging mania, Big Brother's text messaging feature is a natural evolution for the show, says Larry Kramer, CBS Digital Media president. “It’s an organic extension and will be incorporated seamless into the show.”A Big Brother ring tone will also be downloadable on certain wireless carriers.