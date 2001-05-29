Big Brother comeback

CBS's second run of its Big Brother reality series is set to debut July 5.

The first edition under-whelmed viewers and critics last summer, but the show is being revamped under a new executive producer-reality TV veteran Arnold Shapiro. One big change is that the show will air just three days a week this time around-Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (8 p.m.-9 p.m.). Thursday's edition, when one of the house members will be voted out each week, will be live. Like last time, CBS News correspondent Julie Chen will host the Thursday telecast.

Other changes: the live studio audience is out and houseguests will evict each other. The competition will start with 12 houseguests, two more than last year. Competitions will effect the "quality of life" in the house (food rewards, etc.). Also male and female contestants will share bedrooms. No word on how intrusive the cameras and microphones will be.

- Steve McClellan