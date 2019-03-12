‘Big Bang Theory’ Sets Series Finale For May 16

The Big Bang Theory will air its final episode on CBS Thursday, May 16, wrapping up a 12-season run. Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady created the comedy. It’s about Leonard and Sheldon, brilliant physicists who aren’t so good in social situations. Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco and Kunal Nayyar are in the cast.

Among other season finales on CBS, the first season of Magnum P.I. ends April 1 and God Friended Me concludes April 14. Madam Secretary wraps its fifth season April 21 and both MacGyver and Blue Bloods have their season closers May 10. Bull wraps season three May 13.

Season one of FBI concludes May 14 and season 38 of Survivor ends May 15. Season two of SWAT ends May 16 and season nine of Hawaii Five-0 wraps a day later.

NCIS: Los Angeles closes season ten May 19 and NCIS ends season 16 May 21, with NCIS: New Orleans wrapping season five that night too.

Season two of SEAL Team ends May 22.

On the comedy side, Fam ends April 11 and The Neighborhood wraps April 22. Man With a Plan does so May 6, before Mom concludes its season May 9.

Besides Big Bang Theory that night, spinoff Young Sheldon ends season two May 16.