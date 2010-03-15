“Biebermania” at Nick Upfront

Nickelodeon’s upfront presentation at

New York’s Manhattan Center last

week featured network research

and a strong sales pitch from network president

Cyma Zarghami. But for many in the

crowd, it was all about The Bieber.

Justin Bieber, that is. The 16-year-old

Canadian pop singer (who has appeared

on Nick’s True Jackson, VP)

was the finale at the presentation,

and he had many attendees—

including some who looked to be at

least 10 years older than his target demo—

swooning and occasionally screaming.

Even Philippe Dauman couldn’t escape

the Biebermania. Standing onstage after

the presentation was concluded, the Viacom

CEO was pushed aside by a photographer

rushing to grab a shot of the teen star,

eliciting a laugh from the executive.

With Discovery and Syfy making their

own plays for kids this season, the kids upfront

market is about to become more competitive.

But Nick and its related brands are

poised to take the lion’s share of a market

said to be valued in the region of $1 billion.

In the crowd at last week’s upfront

were Viacom’s Paramount unit, Fox Studios,

Hasbro, Kraft, Sketchers, Kmart and

Sears, among others. And the ad sales staff

hit the VIP room immediately after the

presentation to start getting deals done. Spin

Master, a children’s entertainment company,

wrapped an exclusive deal with Nick for the

pre-Easter period.

Jim Perry, executive VP of 360 Brand

Sales at Nick and the MTV Kids and Family

Group, tells ADverse that Nick is emphasizing

the older-kids demos and says ad sales

have been picking up since

October. The division finished

fourth quarter up 20% in dollar

volume on the previous year’s quarter.

Perry adds that the momentum is continuing

in the first quarter as the pre-Easter sales

period gets underway.

Among the growing categories on the

kid-focused networks is theatrical films,

which is the No. 2 spender with the group

and expected to remain buoyant with Shrek

4, Toy Story 3 and another Harry Potter

movie on the horizon.

“In new business,” Perry says, “we’ve

got the wireless and tech category finally

targeting kids for the first time.” Dell, Kodak

and HP have all been on-air in recent

months broadening out the segment.

Also on hand at the presentation were

iCarly’s Miranda Cosgrove, Victorious’ Victoria

Justice and M. Night Shyamalan, who

“Biebermania” at Nick Upfront wrote, directed and produced the upcoming

Nick film The Last Airbender.

Justice was particularly psyched about

her new show, which getting one of the

network’s top premiere time slots: right after

the 2010 Kids Choice Awards on March

27. Said Justice: “Best. Time Slot. Ever!”